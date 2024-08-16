StockNews.com Upgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to “Hold”

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of FBIO opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortress Biotech

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,500 shares of company stock worth $110,700. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $33,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.