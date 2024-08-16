StockNews.com Upgrades Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) to Buy

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Herbalife has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $16.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 523.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 148,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 5,249.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 136,008 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 116,030 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

