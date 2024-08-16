StockNews.com Upgrades Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) to “Hold”

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of KURA opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 265,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 251.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 58,422 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,386,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $541,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

