StockNews.com Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Hold

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of TD opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after buying an additional 130,801 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $6,454,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

