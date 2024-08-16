StoneCo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,064 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average volume of 6,326 call options.
STNE stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. StoneCo has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.32.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 152.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
