StoneCo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,064 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average volume of 6,326 call options.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Price Performance

STNE stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. StoneCo has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STNE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 152.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.