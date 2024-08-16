Sun Life Financial Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:SLF)

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Separately, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.587 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

