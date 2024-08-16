Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Shares Gap Up to $9.51

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 121,328 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

