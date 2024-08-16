Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Director Loreen M. Spencer Acquires 3,500 Shares

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) Director Loreen M. Spencer acquired 3,500 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,911.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $13.32 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $223.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

SGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $901,000. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 421,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 40,749 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 50,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 369.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56,584 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Featured Stories

