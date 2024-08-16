Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Tapestry has increased its dividend by an average of 56.8% per year over the last three years. Tapestry has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

