Tapestry Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,030 call options on the company. This is an increase of 145% compared to the average daily volume of 3,271 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 1,328.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,857,000 after acquiring an additional 371,724 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $3,718,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tapestry by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,671,000 after acquiring an additional 140,347 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

