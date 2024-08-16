Target (NYSE:TGT) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Target from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Target Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $141.67 on Friday. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

