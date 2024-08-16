Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $428.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

