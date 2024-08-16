TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TeraGo in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for TeraGo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.
TeraGo Stock Performance
Shares of TeraGo stock opened at C$1.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.81. The company has a market cap of C$39.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.96. TeraGo has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$2.83.
TeraGo Company Profile
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
