Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.37 and a 200-day moving average of $190.80. The company has a market capitalization of $682.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

