The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Get AZEK alerts:

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for AZEK in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

AZEK Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AZEK has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AZEK by 58.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.