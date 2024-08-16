Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Trading 70% Higher

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 70% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Theta Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim’s Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

