TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRXFree Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 653.50%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million.

TCRX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.83. TScan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile



TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

