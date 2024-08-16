TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTEC has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $30.32.
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
