TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 2,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 211,606 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TTEC by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTEC has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

