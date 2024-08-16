U.S. Global Jets ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 50,155 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 247% compared to the average daily volume of 14,463 put options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter.
U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of JETS stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18.
U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile
The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.
