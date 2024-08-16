UBS Group Cuts Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $0.65

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $1.15 to $0.65 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $0.90 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

HYFM stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.81. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 158.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,194 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 124,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 288,701 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

