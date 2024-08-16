UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

UBS opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

