Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTPGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Ultimate Products Trading Down 0.2 %

ULTP stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £118.40 million, a P/E ratio of 982.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 148.06. Ultimate Products has a 1-year low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.37).

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultimate Products

In other Ultimate Products news, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.75), for a total value of £62,636.40 ($79,974.97). Insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ultimate Products

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

