Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Universal Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

