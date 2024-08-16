Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Universal Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.45.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
