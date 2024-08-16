Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.86. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,240 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,695,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,396,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 961.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,141 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

