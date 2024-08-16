Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$23.13 and last traded at C$23.16. 48,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 82,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.26.

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.53.

