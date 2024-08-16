Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $190.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.