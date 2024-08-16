Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.10. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 400 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Veradigm Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after buying an additional 171,199 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Veradigm by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 100,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after buying an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

