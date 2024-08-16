Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $55,947,695.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1,145.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 816,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 750,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after buying an additional 348,166 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,936,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth $3,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Viasat will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

