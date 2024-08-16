Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up to $19.07

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.07, but opened at $22.25. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 2,417,484 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria's Secret & Co.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 98,882 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after acquiring an additional 258,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after acquiring an additional 188,384 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 109,013 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Victoria's Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
