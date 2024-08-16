Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTLE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Stock Performance

VTLE stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 4,448.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vital Energy by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.