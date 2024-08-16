Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $83.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $73.18 on Friday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $588.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.