Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $74.44 and last traded at $72.96, with a volume of 14814756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.66.

The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $588.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

