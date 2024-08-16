Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.510-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.2 billion-$164.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.1 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.430 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.78.

NYSE:WMT opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

