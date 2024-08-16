Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.51-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.25-4.25% yr/yr to $166.03-167.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.05 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.430 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC raised their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.78.

NYSE:WMT opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $588.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

