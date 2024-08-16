Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) Trading Up 1.4%

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. 439,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,111,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Wearable Devices Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.78.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

