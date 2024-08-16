Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC)

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smith Douglas Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith Douglas Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SDHC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Shares of NYSE:SDHC opened at $34.47 on Thursday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth about $565,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

