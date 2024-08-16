Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 81.0% in July

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the July 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 131,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

