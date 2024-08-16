Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 81.0% in July

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the July 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.34.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.