Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.23 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 625,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 258,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

See Also

