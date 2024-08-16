Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Shares Down 1.9%

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Westrock Coffee Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.
Westrock Coffee Company Profile
Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.
