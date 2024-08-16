William Blair Comments on Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.88) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.86). The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.41) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of JSPR opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.21. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

