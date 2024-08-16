WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) versus U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Head-To-Head Review

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) and WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of U-Haul shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of U-Haul shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U-Haul and WillScot Mobile Mini’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U-Haul $5.63 billion 2.40 $628.71 million $3.04 22.70 WillScot Mobile Mini $2.41 billion 2.89 $476.46 million $1.62 22.60

Analyst Recommendations

U-Haul has higher revenue and earnings than WillScot Mobile Mini. WillScot Mobile Mini is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U-Haul, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for U-Haul and WillScot Mobile Mini, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U-Haul 0 0 0 0 N/A WillScot Mobile Mini 0 2 8 0 2.80

WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.48%. Given WillScot Mobile Mini’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WillScot Mobile Mini is more favorable than U-Haul.

Risk & Volatility

U-Haul has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WillScot Mobile Mini has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U-Haul and WillScot Mobile Mini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U-Haul 11.01% 8.77% 3.32% WillScot Mobile Mini 7.77% 24.27% 5.06%

Summary

WillScot Mobile Mini beats U-Haul on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. It also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, flat screen television, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. This segment rents its products and services through a network of approximately 2,300 company operated retail moving stores and 21,000 independent U-Haul dealers. It also has a rental fleet of approximately 188,700 trucks, 139,400 trailers, and 43,700 towing devices; and 1,962 self-storage locations with approximately 1,004,000 rentable storage units. The company’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers loss adjusting and claims handling services. It also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offer moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. Its Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, Medicare supplement, and annuity policies. The company was formerly known as AMERCO. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the construction, commercial and industrial, retail and wholesale trade, energy and natural resources, education, government and institutions, and healthcare markets. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brand names. The company was formerly known as WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WillScot Holdings Corporation in July 2024. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

