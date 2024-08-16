WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Shares Up 2.3%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.12. 101,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 281,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.
The firm has a market cap of $459.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.
The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.
