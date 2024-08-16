Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Issues Earnings Results

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.41. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

