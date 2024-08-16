Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Trading Up 3.4%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 29,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 473,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Yumanity Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

