Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2024 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

NYSE ETN opened at $302.49 on Friday. Eaton has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

