Zacks Research Comments on CME Group Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.27.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $205.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.02. CME Group has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,650 shares of company stock worth $928,776. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in CME Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CME Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,835,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,371,000 after buying an additional 176,004 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,141,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,283,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,676,000 after acquiring an additional 537,758 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

