Zacks Research Comments on The Allstate Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

Get Allstate alerts:

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $14.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Allstate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $178.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.26. Allstate has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $184.30.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.