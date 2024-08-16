Zacks Research Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,327,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $88,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

