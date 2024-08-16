Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.52 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.