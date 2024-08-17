2,877 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 62.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 104.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $99.94 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

